Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 6,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

