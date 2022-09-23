Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. 13,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

