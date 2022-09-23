Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Increased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,789 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $218.09 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $150.39 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

