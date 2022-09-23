Plair (PLA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Plair (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a market capitalization of $179,825.57 and $50.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plair has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2020. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. Plair’s official website is plair.life. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

