Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $527.19

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.19 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 452.48 ($5.47). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 469.60 ($5.67), with a volume of 540,663 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Playtech to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 526.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtech

Playtech Company Profile

In other news, insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58). In other Playtech news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). Also, insider John Krumins bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, for a total transaction of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.