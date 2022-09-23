Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $527.19

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.19 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 452.48 ($5.47). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 469.60 ($5.67), with a volume of 540,663 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Playtech to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Playtech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 526.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Playtech
Playtech Company Profile
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
See Also
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.