Polycat Finance Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polycat Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $558,485.17 and $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Polycat Finance
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polycat Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polycat Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polycat Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.