PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.09

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.32. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 37,270 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. State Street Corp increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 25.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

