Polytrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $640,491.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (TRADE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Polytrade has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $640,491.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polytrade alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade’s genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polytrade’s official website is polytrade.finance. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol aiming to transform receivables financing. Polytrade aims to bring insured and safe investment options to crypto lenders while lowering interest rates, ticket sizes and processing time for borrowers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polytrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polytrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.