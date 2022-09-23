Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.44. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 12,677 shares changing hands.
Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 7.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
