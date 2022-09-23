Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.83 and last traded at C$17.86. 89,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 90,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

