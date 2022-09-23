Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.