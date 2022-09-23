ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.97

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 6080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.