Project Inverse (XIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $298,087.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Project Inverse’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

