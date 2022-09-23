Project WITH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,867.00 (WIKEN)

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Project WITH has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $146,867.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (CRYPTO:WIKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Naver “

