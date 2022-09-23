PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.55. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRU. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

