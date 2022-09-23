PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.55. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 308 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGRU. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company.
PropertyGuru Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
