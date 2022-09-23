ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $56.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 1,848,866 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

