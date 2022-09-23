ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $53.68

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.68, but opened at $56.03. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 1,848,866 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.