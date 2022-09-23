ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.75

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 19941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

