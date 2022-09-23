Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.01

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $24.10. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 281,685 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 248,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

