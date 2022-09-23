ProxyNode Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (PRX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $29,328.50 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00200358 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,550,716 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

