Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.73

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.73 and last traded at $88.75, with a volume of 14434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

