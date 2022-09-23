PumaPay Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,391.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PumaPay has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay is a DeFi payment protocol to facilitate subscription payments and other advanced billing models. It democratizes payments by providing a solution that is permissionless, frictionless, free and open for all. PumaPay's flagship product is the PullPayment Protocol – a unique architecture of smart contracts that inverses the mechanics of the crypto transaction, allowing merchants to accept payments by pulling funds from customers’ wallets according to predefined terms.PumaPay currently facilitates fast, cost-efficient crypto payments for high-risk industry giants in Adult Entertainment, Gaming & more. It is available for free and offers a set of tools that enable smooth value transfers between merchants and individuals. This includes a business console, native mobile app, and fiat settlement layer.All transactions on the protocol are executed with its native token, PMA. An ERC20 token, it is the powerhouse behind PumaPay.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

