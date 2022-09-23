PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Tops $1.45 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005349 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00794527 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

