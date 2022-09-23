Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.82

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 5422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Qiagen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $267,905,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Qiagen by 684.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after buying an additional 2,799,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 9,333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after buying an additional 877,024 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 770,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,336,000 after purchasing an additional 691,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

