QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $119.76. 440,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,391. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

