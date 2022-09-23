Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $11.47 on Major Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.47 or 0.00061020 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $114.74 million and $160,832.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

