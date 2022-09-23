Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 35,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.