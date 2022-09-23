QuiverX (QRX) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. QuiverX has a market capitalization of $498,300.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuiverX coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuiverX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QuiverX Coin Profile

QuiverX launched on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

Buying and Selling QuiverX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuiverX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuiverX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuiverX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuiverX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.