Radicle Price Hits $1.99 on Top Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00010548 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $198.90 million and $3.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003043 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134389 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.01810906 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,439,182 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
