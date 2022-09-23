RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0647

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. RAMP has a total market cap of $64.65 million and $10,318.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010929 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP launched on August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,961,782 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

