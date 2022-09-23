Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $42.75 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

