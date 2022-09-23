ReapChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.18 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

