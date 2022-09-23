Redburn Partners Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.92. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $214.67 and a 12 month high of $350.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.