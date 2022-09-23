Redburn Partners Upgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.92. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $214.67 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,970 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,120,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,759,840,977.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.84, for a total value of $1,007,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,259,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,744,171,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,067 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,547 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

