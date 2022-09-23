ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00820904 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,245,030,877 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

