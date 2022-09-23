Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.74. 6,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,135. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

