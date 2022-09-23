Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

CI stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.94. 39,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day moving average is $265.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

