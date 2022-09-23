Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 805 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 2.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $61.43. 93,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

