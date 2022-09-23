Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.10. 67,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

