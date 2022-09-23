Regent Investment Management LLC Has $746,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 968,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

