Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 196,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,884,104. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

