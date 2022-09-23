Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,089. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

