Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,836. GasLog Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
GasLog Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
