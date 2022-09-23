Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 259,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

