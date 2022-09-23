Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.94

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.94 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.28). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.29), with a volume of 34,532 shares.

Renold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £54.89 million and a P/E ratio of 608.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renold

In related news, insider Victoria (Vicki) Potter bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

