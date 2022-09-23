Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.31

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.31 and traded as high as $29.89. Renren shares last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 30,320 shares traded.

Renren Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter valued at $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter valued at $5,509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

