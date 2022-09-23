Request Price Reaches $0.11 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $105.40 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,204.11 or 1.00216725 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00069658 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

