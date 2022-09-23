Reviewing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.25 billion 0.84 $291.20 million $2.99 19.42 Waitr $182.19 million 0.17 -$5.23 million ($0.54) -0.30

Profitability

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Maximus and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 4.10% 16.59% 6.13% Waitr -57.15% -28.55% -12.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maximus and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waitr has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,130.77%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Maximus.

Volatility and Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maximus beats Waitr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S. state and local government programs, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, child support programs, Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews, and Independent Developmental Disability assessments. This segment also provides program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen support, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; Medicare and Medicaid appeals; and federal marketplace eligibility appeals. This segment also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for governments and commercial clients outside the United States, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, and other job seeker-related services. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

