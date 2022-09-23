RHS Financial LLC Buys 494 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after buying an additional 393,593 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. 83,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

