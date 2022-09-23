RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.