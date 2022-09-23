RHS Financial LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

IDLV traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,383. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.