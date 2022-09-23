RHS Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $58.93. 1,022,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

